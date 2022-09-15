Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

