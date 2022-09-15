UBS Group Reiterates “€320.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank cut shares of Linde to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €320.00 ($326.53) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Linde stock opened at €286.10 ($291.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €286.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €286.44. Linde has a 12-month low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 12-month high of €315.35 ($321.79).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

