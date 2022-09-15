UDR, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 276.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

UDR Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Dividend History for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

