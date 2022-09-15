Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $260.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $217.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

