Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Shares Gap Up to $217.95

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $217.95, but opened at $226.60. Union Pacific shares last traded at $223.30, with a volume of 39,356 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.27 and its 200-day moving average is $232.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 61,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,216,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,455,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,149,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

