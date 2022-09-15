uPlexa (UPX) Trading 65.8% Higher Over Last Week

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $93,255.84 and $286.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, uPlexa has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling uPlexa

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

