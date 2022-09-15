USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.89. 3,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

