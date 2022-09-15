USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 88,988 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 1,137.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,988 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,309,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 323,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.80. 24,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,219. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98.

