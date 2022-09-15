USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,325 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 529,724 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,207,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,197.8% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 404,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,515,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,784. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14.

