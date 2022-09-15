USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,062 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

