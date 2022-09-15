USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 78,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 29,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

