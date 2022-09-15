Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Uxin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 12,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $273.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Uxin has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 255,997.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 209,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Uxin by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 180,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uxin by 875.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 93,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

