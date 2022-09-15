Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 57,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,458,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $519,780,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700,071 shares during the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,920,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vacasa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

