Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $1,249,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

VHNAW traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.50.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.