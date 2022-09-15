Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.