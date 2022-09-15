Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Down 5.2%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.72 and last traded at $103.86. 31,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,227,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

