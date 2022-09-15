VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 775,451 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $18,209,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $12,950,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $11,884,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,677. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.

