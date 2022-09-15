Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Systelligence LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,605,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

