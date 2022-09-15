Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.63. The company had a trading volume of 82,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,169. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

