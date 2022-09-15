Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.45. 445,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 526,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.