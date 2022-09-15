Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.