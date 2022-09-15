Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 78,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 279,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

