Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $231,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.94 and a 200 day moving average of $378.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

