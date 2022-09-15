Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 541.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.77. 36,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,776. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

