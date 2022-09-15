Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.8% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,647,000 after buying an additional 198,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,361. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.75.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

