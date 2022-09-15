Vanilla (VNL) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00091679 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00029775 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00076511 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021237 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001497 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030639 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000308 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.