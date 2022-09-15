VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Update

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VectivBio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

VectivBio Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ VECT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,188. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio

VectivBio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,591 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VectivBio by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Further Reading

