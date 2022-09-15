VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Update

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VectivBio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
VectivBio Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ VECT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,188. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio
VectivBio Company Profile
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
Further Reading
