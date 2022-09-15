Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 1.2 %

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 4,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,570. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

