VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 46.0% in August

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 202,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VRME traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,197. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRME shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

