Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 39,167 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1,149.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2 %

AME stock opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

