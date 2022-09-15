Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $7,770,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. KeyCorp cut shares of Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Westlake Stock Down 2.2 %

Westlake Increases Dividend

WLK stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.