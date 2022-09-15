Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SF opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.