Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 53,230 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.25% of Washington Federal worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 73,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 180.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

