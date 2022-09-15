Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 501,648 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 501,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $12,080,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 172,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 186,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,210,000.

Adecoagro Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $977.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

