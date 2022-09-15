Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 30,511 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,511 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

