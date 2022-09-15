Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 853,853 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,853 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.16% of TEGNA worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.78.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

