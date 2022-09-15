Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 78,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $2,159,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $2,159,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,115,836 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

