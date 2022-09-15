Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Veritiv Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,229. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $79.95 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
