Vidulum (VDL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $272.00

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $616,198.02 and approximately $272.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

