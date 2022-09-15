VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Up 0.3%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 331 ($4.00). 42,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 42,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($3.99).

VietNam Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 318.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.32.

VietNam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.