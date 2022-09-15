Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIGL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $7,882,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Shares of VIGL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,049. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

