Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,979 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,094 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $21,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.61. 1,107,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,718. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

