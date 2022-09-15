Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.55. 1,418,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,250. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average of $274.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.