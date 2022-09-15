Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $13.63 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.01. 2,875,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

