Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 41,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.31. 5,546,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

