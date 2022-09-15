Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 776.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,309 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.98. 584,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,115. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.80 and a 200-day moving average of $189.17.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

