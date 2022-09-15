Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.00. 2,092,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.09 and a 200 day moving average of $487.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.93 and a fifty-two week high of $769.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.