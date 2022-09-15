Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,258 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $22,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.2 %

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,865,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,208. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.