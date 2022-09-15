Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.16. 1,445,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.93.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

