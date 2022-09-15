Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 553 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $324,398,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX traded down $5.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.43. 942,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.39 and a 200-day moving average of $240.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

